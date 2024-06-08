NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 10th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,208.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $749.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $375.05 and a 12-month high of $1,255.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,180.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,030.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.20.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,787 shares of company stock valued at $110,690,038 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

