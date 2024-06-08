Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Up 53.3%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 53.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 158,881,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,951% from the average daily volume of 1,973,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Nuvve Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 519.59% and a negative net margin of 426.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVVE Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.21% of Nuvve as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

