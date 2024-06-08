Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading Up 53.3%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 53.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 158,881,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,951% from the average daily volume of 1,973,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.81.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 519.59% and a negative net margin of 426.65%.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.
