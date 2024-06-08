NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Lessened by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,296 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 164,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

