NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,259. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.