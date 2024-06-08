Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.93. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 102,561 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

