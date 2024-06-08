NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get NMI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

NMI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $985,624.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,463 shares of company stock worth $2,050,051 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.