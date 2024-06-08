Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,034.97

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,034.97 ($13.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.32). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.00), with a volume of 37,669 shares traded.
Nichols Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,002.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,035. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,010.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
About Nichols
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.
