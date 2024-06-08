Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79). 9,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 31,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.86).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.82. The company has a market capitalization of £12.64 million, a PE ratio of -274.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nexus Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -588.24%.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

