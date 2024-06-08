Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin Purchases 9,000 Shares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.65.
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
