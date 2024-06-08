NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Financial Contrast

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and NexGen Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A $720,000.00 N/A N/A NexGen Energy N/A N/A $59.87 million ($0.01) -689.31

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A -21.63% -17.61% NexGen Energy N/A -15.45% -12.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and NexGen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NexGen Energy 0 0 2 1 3.33

NexGen Energy has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.42%. Given NexGen Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexGen Energy is more favorable than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NexGen Energy beats Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec. The company's flagship lithium lane projects, as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway. It also has Winston gold/silver property in New Mexico, the United States. The company was formerly known as Far Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Mega Uranium Ltd.

