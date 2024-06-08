New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as high as C$0.94. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.82.

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

