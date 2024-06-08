New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Sells 250,765 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,765 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences comprises about 1.2% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned 0.29% of Cogent Biosciences worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COGT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 42.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 41.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,733. The firm has a market cap of $802.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.60. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

