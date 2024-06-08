New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) versus Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Financial Analysis

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and New Found Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($1.02) -4.23 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.30) -10.67

Analyst Ratings

New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skeena Resources and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 317.63%. New Found Gold has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.25%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than New Found Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -87.83% -63.67% New Found Gold N/A -123.65% -99.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats New Found Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

