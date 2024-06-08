NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61. 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.84.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

About NCS Multistage

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCSM Free Report ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.68% of NCS Multistage worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

