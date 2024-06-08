NCM Capital Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Deere & Company by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.58. 1,080,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

