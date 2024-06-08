NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NCM Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

AMD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 44,795,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.