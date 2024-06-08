NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NCM Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.2% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.87. 117,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

