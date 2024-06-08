NCM Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PEP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. 3,521,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

