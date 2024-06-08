NCM Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $143.46. 791,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average of $129.65. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

