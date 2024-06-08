NCM Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,509,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. 13,194,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,579,963. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.