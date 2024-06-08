NCM Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 796,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,730. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.