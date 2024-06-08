NCM Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 4,017,721 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

