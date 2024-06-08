Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Cap of $159.20 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $159.20 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,368.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.16 or 0.00683539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00115618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00038953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00226973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00083383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

