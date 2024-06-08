N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
N Brown Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON:BWNG opened at GBX 19.95 ($0.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.43 million, a PE ratio of -151.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. N Brown Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41.
N Brown Group Company Profile
