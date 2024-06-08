Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.