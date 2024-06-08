MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,009,000 after buying an additional 151,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after buying an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,575,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.69. 394,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.36 and its 200 day moving average is $534.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

