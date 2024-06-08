MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,086.00

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($13.91) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.45), with a volume of 44452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,027.50 ($13.16).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 919.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 879.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2,559.52.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.