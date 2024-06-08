Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

