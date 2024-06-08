Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 168,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,741,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,264,000 after acquiring an additional 546,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,446,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 236,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

