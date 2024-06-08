Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 851 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $368.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

