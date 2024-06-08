Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.12% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

