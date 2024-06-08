Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $463,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

