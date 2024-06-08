Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $11.97 Million in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 339,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Fortrea at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $6,286,000.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTRE. TD Cowen started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $26.51 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.