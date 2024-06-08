Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $751.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $696.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

