Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 293,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,920 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 203,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.