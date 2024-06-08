Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $49.96 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 1.63% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $49,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 307,509 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 204,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 119,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.