Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $21.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 732,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,774 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,915,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 24,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,156,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter.

EWG stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

