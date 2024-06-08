Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TER opened at $140.90 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $146.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.32. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

