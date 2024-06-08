Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,180,000 after buying an additional 123,637 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 66.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after buying an additional 439,837 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $30,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

WLY stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

