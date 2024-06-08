Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,421 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

