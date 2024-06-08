Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 645,355 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $55,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.