Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 607,146 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607,146 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bank of America by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

BAC stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

