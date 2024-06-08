Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.74

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 35023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,898.55. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 123,200 shares of company stock worth $657,171. Corporate insiders own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
