Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,154.72

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,154.72 ($14.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,178 ($15.09). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,178 ($15.09), with a volume of 750,320 shares trading hands.

Monks Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 117,200.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,155.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,090.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monks

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.25 ($12,813.90). In other news, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.34), for a total transaction of £7,273.50 ($9,319.03). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.25 ($12,813.90). Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Monks Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

