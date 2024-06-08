Monero Market Cap Reaches $3.08 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.22 or 0.00240758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $69.06 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,455.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00673532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00114393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00038568 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00081192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

