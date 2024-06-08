Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Evercore ISI

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

