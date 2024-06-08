Mizuho Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $62.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

GTLB opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sundeep Bedi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $527,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,758.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GitLab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in GitLab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

