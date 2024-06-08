Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Position Boosted by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 773,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 722,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 1,441,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,176. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

