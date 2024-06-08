Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Saira Ramasastry Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MIRM opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

