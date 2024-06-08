Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.22. 1,753,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

Further Reading

